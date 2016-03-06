Not that Blue Ivy wasn't already the coolest kid in her elementary school, but last night, she cemented the title. The young lady who we'd totally trade lives with let her mom, a performer the rest of us know as Beyoncé, perform at a gala benefitting her school.
Held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, videos on social media show the diva performing her singles "Crazy In Love," "Halo," and a cover of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You." She encouraged the audience to sing along on that last one. A group sing-along to a classic ballad with Bey sounds like a dream night to us!
While this was undoubtedly a special experience for the parents and faculty in attendance, it was just another day for Blue Ivy. Remember, she was backstage at the Super Bowl, gets her milk of choice on dad Jay Z's performance rider, and gets to go to the Grammys (or whatever awards show she wants).
Watch Bey slay "I Will Always Love You," below, and sing along. It'll be like you were there, too.
