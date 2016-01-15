A-List: People are really upset with Emma Watson's Twitter tribute to Alan Rickman.
Alan Rickman passed away from cancer yesterday, and his Harry Potter family has been releasing statements remembering him as an actor, friend, mentor, and inspiration. Emma Watson tweeted a picture of Rickman with a quote from the late actor: "There is nothing wrong with a man being a feminist, I think it is to our mutual advantage." She was instantly slammed for the move. (Read More)
World News: A Spanish politician was criticized for breast-feeding her son in Parliament.
Critics in Spain are outraged after Carolina Bescansa, an MP with the left-leaning Podemos party, brought young son Diego into the chamber and reportedly breast-fed him as lawmakers returned to work nearly a month after contentious elections. (Read More)
Must See: A chilling video shows an avalanche swallowing a French town.
Frederick Douzet, a tourist from Paris, reportedly captured a video that appears to show an avalanche in Bessans, France, on Monday. Douzet was visiting Bessans when an avalanche unfolded, covering the area with an onslaught of snow. (Read More)
This Is Not A Drill: You can now buy Shake Shack fried chicken sandwiches nationwide.
On Thursday, Shake Shack will start selling a fried chicken sandwich — known as the Chick’n Shack — across the country, according to Time. The Chick’n Shack features fried chicken, pickles, lettuce, and buttermilk herb mayo with a yummy bun. It costs $6.29. (Read More)
Major News: Planned Parenthood is suing over those "sting" videos.
Planned Parenthood announced on Thursday that it has filed a lawsuit against the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), the anti-abortion activist group behind last summer’s falsified fetal "sting" videos. The organization is suing the CMP for, among other things: wire fraud, mail fraud, invasion of privacy, and violating the federal RICO Act. (Read More)
In-The-Know: People are outraged that no actors of color were nominated for this year's Academy Awards.
The Oscar nominations were announced this morning and the biggest omissions the Academy made were glaringly obvious. Yet again, no actors of color were nominated in any of the acting categories. That means #OscarsSoWhite is, unfortunately, all too applicable. (Read More)
Here At Home: Thursday's GOP debate was the most insane one yet.
The seeds of the debate's insanity were planted when Donald Trump suggested that Texas senator Ted Cruz isn't eligible to be president of the United States because he was born in Canada. From there, things only got more and more ridiculous. Trump proceeded to use the "I have Muslim friends" argument and said that China is "killing our companies." (Read More)
This Is Not A Drill: Chipotle will temporarily close all of its stores for a company meeting on February 8.
In a move sure to be greeted by cries of dismay by burrito aesthetes everywhere, Chipotle will shutter its stores on February 8 for an all-employees meeting about how to safeguard against food safety issues following a serious outbreak of norovirus and E. coli. (Read More)
