One very fresh face was present as Spain's parliament reconvened for the first time this year: a 5-month-old baby.Carolina Bescansa, an MP with the left-leaning Podemos party, brought young son Diego into the chamber and reportedly breast-fed him as lawmakers returned to work nearly a month after contentious elections.Bescansa told reporters that she believes all mothers should be able to parent "as they are able and willing," Spanish media reported “If a mother has to care for her child, she has to care for him wherever,” Bescansa said, according to The Guardian . “It’s time that this chamber started to resemble the rest of the country.”But critics panned the move saying Bescansa, who at the time was running as a candidate for speaker (she has been defeated), was exploiting her child for political purposes. The Guardian quoted Jorge Fernández Díaz, the acting interior minister, as saying it's “lamentable that a child should be used for political motives.”One female politician pointed out that there's a nursery in the building, where new mothers can visit their babies and nurse. A feminist group called Red Feminista even chimed in, tweeting that Bescansa was using “maternity as a display element,” Still, at least one fellow politician and mother threw her support behind Bescansa. Licia Ronzulli, a former Italian lawmaker who has brought her daughter to sessions, retweeted several posts praising both Bescansa and Ronzulli for setting an example for mothers everywhere.