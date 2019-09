On Monday, a grand jury in Texas indicted two anti-abortion activists behind falsified "sting" videos that sparked a probe into Planned Parenthood's practices, reports The Houston Chronicle. The Harris County grand jury cleared Planned Parenthood of wrongdoing, and instead indicted secret videographers David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt on charges of tampering with a government record. That charge is a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison.Daleiden received an additional misdemeanor indictment under the law prohibiting the purchase and sale of human organs.Rochelle Tafolla, a spokeswoman for the Houston branch of Planned Parenthood, told The Houston Chronicle that the news made the organization feel "vindicated.""It's great news because it demonstrates what we have said from the very beginning, which is that Planned Parenthood is following every rule and regulation, and that these people came into our buildings under the guise of health when their true intentions were to spread lies," said Tafolla.