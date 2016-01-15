Chipotle is seeking to right the ship in the wake of a serious outbreak of norovirus and E. coli. And that’s taken numerous forms.
For one, founder and CEO Steve Ells announced that the burrito giant plans to double the free food it’s giving away in the coming year. Ells also wrote an open letter owning the massive food safety issues and outlining a plan moving forward. But they must have decided that wasn’t far enough.
In a move sure to be greeted by cries of dismay by burrito aesthetes everywhere, Chipotle will shutter its stores on February 8 for an all-employees meeting about how to safeguard against food safety issues.
The plan is to close for only a few hours, but you never know. We’ve all been in those work meetings that drag endlessly with one person after another raising their hand while the rest of the conference room eyes the catered lunch. (Why does that guy always feel like he has to have the last word? That guy sucks.)
In practical terms, this won’t be more than a minor inconvenience. But we want to give you plenty of heads up: Do not plan on eating a Chipotle burrito for a few hours on February 8.
