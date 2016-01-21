Chipotle Is Offering A Huge Discount On February 7

Update: Chipotle still wants to win you back — and now, its plan includes the Super Bowl.
According to AdAge, Chipotle will offer a major catering discount for Super Bowl Sunday. The first 1,500 orders for February 7 will get $50 off their box of burritos or catering spread for 20 people or more. That's an incredible deal! But it also requires eaters to bet on Chipotle's new food safety guidelines. And you're not just betting your health; as Time points out, you're betting the health of your party guests, too.
According to AdAge, Chipotle will offer a major catering discount for Super Bowl Sunday. The first 1,500 orders for February 7 will get $50 off their box of burritos or catering spread for 20 people or more. That's an incredible deal! But it also requires eaters to bet on Chipotle's new food safety guidelines. And you're not just betting your health; as Time points out, you're betting the health of your party guests, too.
This story was originally published on January 14.
Chipotle wants to wiggle its way back into your hearts — and stomachs and wallets. And it plans to do it by giving away free food.
In an interview on Wednesday, Chipotle's CEO announced that the chain has doubled the amount of free food stores can give away to customers, according to CNBC. That means there's a very good chance your next burrito could be free!
To be clear, Chipotle has always given away free food, but in light of recent events, the company sent out a company-wide email detailing just how much restaurants could increase their giveaways and reward customers. The exact dollar amount hasn't been revealed to the media.
Let's be honest: 2015 was a bad year for Chipotle.
In November, the Denver-based food chain was hit with a series of foodborne illness outbreaks — specifically, E. coli. The health scare left more than 50 people sick and extended to nine states. As a result, Chipotle Mexican Grill was forced to close several restaurants and its stock price has dropped more than 40% in the past year.
Chipotle is hoping the renewed effort to give away free food will bring back its old fanbase. Only time will tell, but something tells us that people are always up for free burritos!
Want more R29 Food?
Sriracha Just Made Our Day In The Best Way Possible
8 Food Announcements That Made Everyone Go Bananas
10 Easy Recipes That Are Cheap As F*ck
Chipotle wants to wiggle its way back into your hearts — and stomachs and wallets. And it plans to do it by giving away free food.
In an interview on Wednesday, Chipotle's CEO announced that the chain has doubled the amount of free food stores can give away to customers, according to CNBC. That means there's a very good chance your next burrito could be free!
To be clear, Chipotle has always given away free food, but in light of recent events, the company sent out a company-wide email detailing just how much restaurants could increase their giveaways and reward customers. The exact dollar amount hasn't been revealed to the media.
Let's be honest: 2015 was a bad year for Chipotle.
In November, the Denver-based food chain was hit with a series of foodborne illness outbreaks — specifically, E. coli. The health scare left more than 50 people sick and extended to nine states. As a result, Chipotle Mexican Grill was forced to close several restaurants and its stock price has dropped more than 40% in the past year.
Chipotle is hoping the renewed effort to give away free food will bring back its old fanbase. Only time will tell, but something tells us that people are always up for free burritos!
Want more R29 Food?
Sriracha Just Made Our Day In The Best Way Possible
8 Food Announcements That Made Everyone Go Bananas
10 Easy Recipes That Are Cheap As F*ck
Advertisement