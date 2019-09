Chipotle Is Offering A Huge Discount On February 7

This story was originally published on January 14.Chipotle wants to wiggle its way back into your hearts — and stomachs and wallets. And it plans to do it by giving away free food.In an interview on Wednesday, Chipotle's CEO announced that the chain has doubled the amount of free food stores can give away to customers, according to CNBC . That means there's a very good chance your next burrito could be free!To be clear, Chipotle has always given away free food, but in light of recent events, the company sent out a company-wide email detailing just how much restaurants could increase their giveaways and reward customers. The exact dollar amount hasn't been revealed to the media.Let's be honest: 2015 was a bad year for Chipotle.In November, the Denver-based food chain was hit with a series of foodborne illness outbreaks — specifically, E. coli. The health scare left more than 50 people sick and extended to nine states . As a result, Chipotle Mexican Grill was forced to close several restaurants and its stock price has dropped more than 40% in the past year.Chipotle is hoping the renewed effort to give away free food will bring back its old fanbase. Only time will tell, but something tells us that people are always up for free burritos!