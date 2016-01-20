8 Food Announcements That Made Everyone Go Bananas

The Buddha reminds us that change is inevitable; Charles Darwin tells us, “adapt or die.” And while that is all well, good, and fine, there are some things on this earth that just do not need to change. Like our favorite recipes, for example. The world is certainly an unpredictable place, but one thing we can all count on is coming home to a nice, oozing, comforting Cadbury Egg or a bowl of Kraft’s bright yellow Mac & Cheese, right? Wrong. Food and beverage companies evolve their recipes too, and sometimes that causes people (read: us) to freak out. Here are eight times when it happened and the internet responded with a collective, “Are you freaking kidding me right now?!”
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has