Sriracha might not be as trendy as it once was, but it's still our go-to hot sauce. (Don't worry Cholula, you'll always be our number two.) We keep bottles at work, at home, and let's not forget our trusty keychain dispenser. But, there's one form of packaged Sriracha that has always been missing from our lives (and store shelves!) — the packet. Until now, that is. That's right, you can officially get your hands on ketchup-like packets of Sriracha so you can take them on the go, or grab a packet next time you're picking up takeout.
The cofounders of Sriracha2Go, Farbod Deylamian and Kyle Lewis, (the same geniuses behind the keychain bottles) have teamed up with Huy Fong Foods for our hot sauce packet needs. The packets are currently available at sriracha2go.com at $14.99 for 50 and $34.99 for 200.
There's no word yet on whether or not Sriracha2Go and Huy Fong Foods will team up with major retailers or restaurants, but here's to hoping!
