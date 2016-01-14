Are your tastebuds ready for this?
On Thursday, Shake Shack will start selling a fried chicken sandwich — known as the Chick’n Shack — across the country, according to Time.
The Chick’n Shack features fried chicken, pickles, lettuce, and buttermilk herb mayo with a yummy bun. And it will cost $6.29.
Shake Shack first started testing the Chick'n Shack at its Brooklyn, N.Y. locations. It quickly became the one of the top five best-selling food items, reports Time.
The national chain added the chicken choice to expand its menu and create more options for non-beef eaters. Up until now, Shake Shack offered chicken on its menu, but only in the form of a hot dog.
According to CNBC, the Chick'n Shack will be available at all domestic locations, except for the NYC Theater District restaurant, stadiums, and JFK Airport. But don't fret, Theater District! Your location will start serving it shortly after the nationwide launch.
