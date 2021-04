With our ability for joy so restricted at the moment, seeing people delight in sharing their prized relics is truly captivating. The phrase 'they just don’t make them like this anymore' is evidenced in Maybelline global makeup artist Erin Parsons ' personal collection. Her jewel-clad lipstick dolls and luxe gold chair compact (the seat lifts to reveal a pink powder puff) are the stuff of dreams. Erin explains: "Being able to see the products and packaging evolve throughout history is fascinating. They are art in their own form." While it is not recommended to actually use vintage makeup products, Erin has given some lipsticks and eyeshadows a go in the past. "There were so many reds in the '30s, '40s and '50s — every shade variation you can think of," she says. "My new office’s main attraction is actually my vintage cosmetic collection and I've accidentally created a museum of sorts." Erin says that during the pandemic, she didn't spend money on anything except vintage items. "I had time to scour every website and auction house," she says. "I bought a lot of my collection in 2020 because there was a feeling of needing to grasp onto history — perhaps due to the time we're living through now."