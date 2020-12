Production for season 4 has yet to even get underway due to the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in a massive shut down of all projects within the entertainment industry back in March. But, series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino announced during a virtual panel in October, via TVLine, that they plan to get back on set starting Thursday, January 7. “Costume fittings are happening [now], sets are being built like mad. All of the stuff is happening,” she revealed. “We’re breaking our stories, we’re writing. And then in December we’re dragging the actors in and we’re going to table read the scripts. And then, come January 7, it’s, ‘On your mark, get set, go.'”