The end of season 3 found Midge’s future in comedy in serious jeopardy. After her jokes at the Apollo Theater came a little too close to outing Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) to the public, his manager Reggie (Sterling K. Brown) fired Midge just before they were about to embark on the second half of their tour. It’s a huge setback for Midge, both professionally and financially, which is sure to be a major focal point of season 4.