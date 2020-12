Julia Hart Turns Mrs. Maisel Into A Gritty Gangster In I’m Your Woman

“It was really hard! It’s a big risk, but I think it paid off. I was really proud of where the babies’ performances went. Babies can only work 4 hours a day, and most film shoots are 12 hours a day , and so you have to work around their nap schedule, and their feeding schedule, and you can script whatever you want to have a baby do, but 99 times out of 100 they’re not going to do what you need them to do! We were all very rehearsed and very prepared, but then a bunch of adult professionals would just be at the mercy of this baby. It made us all very humble; it made us all have to live in the moment, and improvise. The biggest credit goes to Rachel, who has to act and do a lot of really difficult things with this live baby in her arms. She would just have to adapt and figure out how to stay in the moment, if he was screaming or crying, if he fell asleep when he was supposed to be awake. The hardest part for me was always saying cut because Rachel would be having these magical moments with the boys and I would be like, ‘But what if something else happens? What if I say cut and then he laughs?” It’s a very scripted, very stylized film, but at the center of it is just human behavior. The baby has no idea it’s in a movie, it’s just living its life.”