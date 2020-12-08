Julia Hart Turns Mrs. Maisel Into A Gritty Gangster In I’m Your Woman

“Part of why I think she’s so perfect as Mrs Maisel is that she has this timeless quality to her. She can very effortlessly disappear into different time periods. The 1970s were a time where female actors were obviously incredibly beautiful and movie stars, but they also just had this authenticity to them. It was pre-airbrushing and VFX on people’s faces and all the weird stuff that can happen today. It was just a real womanly time. Rachel has that timeless movie star quality to her, and she’s very much a chameleon. Part of the reason we wanted to cast her as Jean is because we’d seen her on House of Cards and Mrs. Maisel, which are two totally different characters, totally different time periods, totally different tones and genres, and you don’t even think about it. She’s almost totally unrecognizable between the two. She’s very good at it, and it’s not an easy thing to do for an actor, to disappear, especially when you’re known for such an iconic role, but she really does.”