The long and unusual work hours required to make a movie aren’t just a concern for women who already are mothers — they also act as a deterrent for many women who are thinking about whether or not they even want to have kids, and what that might mean for their careers. Yan recalled watching Smolett-Bell, whose son was 2 when she filmed Birds of Prey, juggle her responsibilities as a parent with her day job. It made her question whether that’s a challenge she’s ready to take on. “A movie is a year and a half of my life at least,” she said. “What's a good time to try to do anything else? And it's not just childbearing, it's literally anything. It's just such an all consuming job.”

