If you’ve been using your new Disney+ subscription solely to rewatch old episodes of The Proud Family and Kim Possible, well, that’s very valid — just don’t sleep on some of the family-friendly streaming platform’s original content. A trailer for Disney+ original movie Stargirl just dropped, and it may be the most joyful film of 2020.
Stargirl is based on the 2000 Jerry Spinelli book of the same name, and follows teenager Leo (Graham Verchere) on his quest to be as invisible as possible in order to survive high school unscathed. Leo has a change of heart when he meets “Stargirl” (Grace VanderWaal), a quirky new student whose bright clothes, unapologetically confident personality, and penchant for playing the ukulele in the middle of the football field shakes up the status quo at his school. In a world where everyone tries so hard to blend in, Stargirl is happy to stand out. Leo might just follow her lead, and fall in love in the process.
Advertisement
VanderWaal is the perfect fit for Stargirl: The actress, who just turned 16, rose to fame at age 12 for playing the ukulele on season 11 of America’s Got Talent. She ultimately won the competition. Since then, VanderWaal has put out multiple EPs and even opened for Imagine Dragons and Florence and the Machine. Stargirl , directed by Miss Stevens' Julia Hart, marks her first film role.
Stargirl is just another example of smart teen-centric content coming to Disney’s streaming platform. Disney+ parodied iconic film franchise High School Musical with comedy High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which has already been renewed for a second season. A TV spin-off of coming out story Love, Simon will also debut on Disney+ at a later date.
Check out the Stargirl trailer below. If you decide to pick up a ukulele hobby, we’ll understand.
Stargirl debuts on Disney+ March 13, 2020.
Advertisement