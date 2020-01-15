Stargirl is based on the 2000 Jerry Spinelli book of the same name, and follows teenager Leo (Graham Verchere) on his quest to be as invisible as possible in order to survive high school unscathed. Leo has a change of heart when he meets “Stargirl” (Grace VanderWaal), a quirky new student whose bright clothes, unapologetically confident personality, and penchant for playing the ukulele in the middle of the football field shakes up the status quo at his school. In a world where everyone tries so hard to blend in, Stargirl is happy to stand out. Leo might just follow her lead, and fall in love in the process.

