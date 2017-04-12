The No Good, Dirty Rotten Crime Movies You Need To See

Most people can agree that they wouldn’t like to live through the events of a crime movie. But to watch a crime movie? To zoom along on a high-speed car chase, enact the logistics of a heist, and see a killer on the prowl? Well, that’s a whole ‘nother story. With their exaggerated plots and thrilling twists and turns, crime movies make for exhilarating viewing experiences.
From light-hearted capers to grim dramas, these movies peel back the motivations and consequences of a life people are pushed toward through circumstances. Or, in some cases, through pure outlaw spirit. Each of these films provides a different perspective on the lawless streak that festers within society, and within us. They show what happens when people choose to go off-script.
Take a walk on the wild, and illegal, side — if only for a few hours.