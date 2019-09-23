Rachel Brosnahan’s Emmys Makeup Is So Bold, You Might Not Recognize Her

When it comes to red carpet beauty statements, Rachel Brosnahan likes to keep things pretty neutral. Most of the time, she ditches the signature, dramatic styling of her star role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and wears her blonde hair in loose waves. And makeup? It's kept to a minimum. But for the 2019 Emmys red carpet, Brosnahan decided to switch things up a bit.
While wearing a dramatic, sequin blue gown by Elie Saab, Brosnahan rocked some unexpected electric blue eyeshadow — which began with ice-blue shimmer in the corners of her eyes and got smoky towards the outside — courtesy of her makeup artist Lisa Aharon.
Though we don't know exactly what products were involved in Brosnahan's stunning look, we do know that part of what makes it so damn good is that the actress opted to use the magic that is monochromatic makeup by matching her eyeshadow to her dress almost exactly.
