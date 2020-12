How Did Nostalgia For ’90s Chanel Become So Controversial?

"Although I, as well as other people on high fashion Twitter, can admit he was a great designer, it’s disheartening to see his designs overshadow all the negative impacts he’s made on the industry," says Chloe Kennedy, a curator for @HFMetGala . "His work tends to go viral on Twitter every few months without any context to who he was as a person," she says. Chloe worries that the fashion industry often suppresses the messy track records of big brands when they should be held to account, and putting '90s Chanel on a pedestal is a prime example.She’s not alone in her concern. A growing group of fashion lovers are making progressive ethics a key priority for their favourite brands. "High fashion Twitter is made up of a diverse group of people from all over the world and not only do we talk about high fashion, we also talk about social issues," says Cydnie Cole, a film student who’s part of high fashion Twitter. "I don’t think people want to separate the artist from the art anymore; as a Black woman myself, I’m not prepared to do this." Cydnie has seen many posts about '90s Chanel on Twitter and has felt compelled to teach those who share them about Lagerfeld’s history. "I’ve commented saying, 'As a person of colour I have to ask you, are you aware of what he’s said about plus-size women and diversity?' Many said no and I don’t mind if people are ignorant but if you know, you shouldn’t overlook that."