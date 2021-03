It would be unfair to generalise and assume that boys with acne do not suffer the same fate as girls on TikTok. Nineteen-year-old high school senior Dylan posts videos about his acne to his 29.6k followers. While he does find himself on the receiving end of negative comments every now and again, he tells me that he mainly gets comments such as "I think your acne is hot" and "You're beautiful, king". Dylan agrees that boys with acne are treated differently from girls with acne on the app. He puts it down to unfair beauty standards. "Girls are told to cover their acne up with makeup and when they do, they get called a catfish – it's insane," he told me. "If the video is a girl with acne, I've noticed that it's always guys leaving rude comments and it's the opposite on guys' videos; the comments are often very positive and lift them up."