Despite seeing more and more boys come to her with skincare concerns in recent years, Dr Ahmed believes that lack of acne representation in mainstream beauty may be to blame for some of the saddening male attitudes towards acne among young women and girls. "I often wonder if [boys] are not able to tolerate females with acne because they've always been shown images of women without it, or without any visible differences," said Dr Ahmed. It makes sense. The majority of beauty campaigns or Instagram influencer accounts show poreless, hairless and blemish-free skin. Even on TikTok, it's easy to to apply filters and to hide true skin texture. Of course, there is nothing wrong with deciding to use a filter but are these near-perfect images skewing men's reality? Dr Ahmed speculated: "Have men got a beauty standard in their mind of what they want in life? If a female doesn't fit that, they then say something negative about it."