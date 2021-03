"We know that removing 'normal' from our products and packaging will not fix the problem alone," explained Jain, "but it is an important step forward. It's just one of a number of actions we are taking as part of our Positive Beauty vision, which aims not only to do less harm, but more good for both people and the planet." Sarah Degnan Kambou, president of the International Center for Research on Women, echoed this sentiment. "Every day, we see and hear messages about how to 'fit in', how to be included in very narrow definitions of what is 'normal'," they said. "In order to champion equity, we need to challenge these restrictive 'norms' and create societies and communities that celebrate diversity and the unique qualities and ideas that each person brings," continued Kambou. "Beauty is no exception."