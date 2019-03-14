Whether you shop online or on the high street, it's difficult to avoid the slew of brands using the word 'skinny' to advertise their beauty offerings, from body care to cosmetics. Take the recent relaunch of Australian bronzing brand Skinny Tan. The brand's website suggests that its tan is created to be "enjoyed by every shape, size and skin type" and that 'skinny' actually refers to 'skin kind' ingredients, rather than physicality. But for those who aren't aware of the brand, not to mention the questionable but widespread belief that fake tan can make you look thinner, the word is potentially problematic. I reached out to the brand for comment, but didn't receive a response. Together with products like Amazon-famous Skinny Cream, Dr Organic's Skinny Body Scrub – both supposedly formulated to reduce cellulite – and the new Glamcor Riki Skinny Mirror, which magnifies your skin and provides lighting for makeup, it's clear that some brands now use this word to catch the consumer's eye, slapping it on their products like a badge of honour.