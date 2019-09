Health, beauty and nutrition consultant, Karen-Cummings Palmer, whose own body care brand, 79 Lux launched last year, agrees that there’s something slightly skewed about this, saying the positioning of 'skinny' as something to aspire to, can be dangerous. Charlie Hooson-Sykes , plus-size blogger and ambassador for the Be Real Campaign , seconds this. "'Skinny' is a pervasive term but it is not limited to beauty products. When ordering a coffee, we're asked, 'full fat or skinny?' We're made to choose between regular or skinny tonic with a G&T. There's skinny lager and skinny prosecco." Charlie goes on to suggest that the kind of beauty marketing we're now seeing is all interlinked with – and framed around – diet. "There is still the idea that thin is the ideal and words like 'skinny' feed into that, whether they actually have or are designed to have any effect on your weight or not. Because 'skinny' is such a common term, I believe it is casually reinforcing diet culture."