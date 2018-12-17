Most importantly, I’d urge anyone to discuss notable side-effects with their GP or a dermatologist if the medication is really taking its toll on your skin. While I’d never suggest forgoing antidepressants if they’re helping your mental state, it’s crucial to find the right medication for you with psychological benefits and the fewest side-effects. In short, it’s a weigh up. While I’ve largely managed to find ways to deal with the side-effects of my medication – a balanced skincare routine and stress management – there are always alternatives (including different classes of antidepressants) and ways to make it work for you, your mind and your skin.