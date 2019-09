The research, published by EurekAlert , found that topical caffeine increased "naturally occurring electric fields on the surface of the skin," which subsequently increased the water content. Dr Tom Mammone, vice president of skin physiology and pharmacology for Clinique research and development worldwide, breaks it down. "While I’m not sure what drinking caffeine will do to skin, in my experience of using caffeine topically we have seen cosmetic benefits," he explained. "Putting it on topically increases moisturisation by increasing the energy of skin." As well as charging energy and therefore producing more water in the process, Dr Mammone mentioned that caffeine also has the ability to reduce inflammation (redness and swelling) and pigmentation (often caused by environmental factors such as pollution and increased sun exposure) in the skin.