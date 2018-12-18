9 Products For People Who Hate Waking Up In The Morning

Coffee is the most obvious way to expedite the whole compos-mentis thing, but certain beauty products are a close second (not to mention an excellent complement to coffee) when you’re still groggily half-convinced that you just met Timothée Chalamet on a submarine made of pinecones and need to snap out of it, and into waking life, ASAP. In fact, coffee — or sometimes just the pixie dust that gives it its magical powers, caffeine — can be found in a number of products, thanks not only to its stimulating properties but its other beauty benefits.