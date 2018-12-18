9 Products For People Who Hate Waking Up In The Morning

Unless you’re someone who gracefully sits up in bed and stretches as tiny woodland creatures perch on your extended arms and Grieg’s “Morning Mood” plays in the background from invisible speakers — and really, who is? — you may need a little help waking up in the morning. Hell, even self-proclaimed “morning people” can struggle with the transition from drooling dreamer to something resembling a sentient being.
Coffee is the most obvious way to expedite the whole compos-mentis thing, but certain beauty products are a close second (not to mention an excellent complement to coffee) when you’re still groggily half-convinced that you just met Timothée Chalamet on a submarine made of pinecones and need to snap out of it, and into waking life, ASAP. In fact, coffee — or sometimes just the pixie dust that gives it its magical powers, caffeine — can be found in a number of products, thanks not only to its stimulating properties but its other beauty benefits.
Unfortunately, most (though not all) of the products below require getting yourself out of bed before you can use them; you can’t rely on them to physically remove you from the cool embrace of your sheets' ample thread count. But once they make contact with your skin, their ingredients (caffeine and otherwise) will have you looking and feeling more alert, even if you overslept too late to brew a pot.