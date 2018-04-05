You CAN Be A Morning Person—Here’s How

If you hit the snooze button at least a dozen times before crawling out of bed, you’re probably not a morning person. But, admit it: You wouldn’t mind starting the day with a little spring in your step — without having to employ the help of a Trenta coffee. And, sure, getting up and at 'em makes you more productive, but it may boost your mood as well. Last year, a study conducted by the University of Toronto suggested that morning people tend to be happier than night owls.
So, how do you become a morning person — especially if getting out of bed feels like a chore? That’s the question we asked a panel of experts, who responded with some surprising tips that have us actually looking forward to sunrise. Say goodbye to groggy wake-up calls and hello to brighter days. Your new life as a morning glory starts...now.