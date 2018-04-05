10 Ways Successful People Start Their Mornings

The way you start your morning matters. Anyone who's ever over-snoozed and hobbled out the door with one pant leg on and no coffee in their system can attest to that. And, so will anyone who's had an adrenaline rush of productivity from the one-two punch of an early morning gym visit and a healthy breakfast.
Ahead, 10 over-the-top successful types (from a bestselling novelist to a CEO to some badass actors) give us the breakdown on how they power up their morning routines. Looks like every single second really does count.