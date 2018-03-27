Fitness can be an expensive hobby to take up.
But the truth is, it shouldn't be a hobby. It should be a lifestyle choice that everyone makes, because not only does it make your body feel good, it takes care of your mind as well. Because of this, fitness certainly shouldn't be unaffordable.
Thankfully, in among the £200 gym memberships, there are a few people striving to keep fitness in our capital free and fun; some are charities, some are big companies giving back. Whatever their reason for offering free fitness classes, go out there and take advantage.
Click through to see our pick of the best free fitness classes in London.