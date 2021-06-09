This Instagram-Worthy Italian Beauty Brand Could Be The New Glossier

As skincare lovers, we're spoiled for choice when it comes to aesthetically pleasing beauty brands with cool credentials. From ASOS' new addition Skin Proud (which transforms skin with ingredients like vitamin C and retinol) to expert-adored Plenaire (the cute packaging alone is worth a place in your #shelfie), you'd think there wouldn't be any room for another cult offering. But you'd be wrong.
Launching just in time for summer, Superfluid is the new Italian skincare brand to grace the UK and while it's yet to receive the same fanfare as Italy's Eurovision band Måneskin, it looks set to be big. The minimal packaging, reliable ingredients like hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, and the big focus on fuss-free, natural makeup reminds us a lot of iconic Glossier, while the campaign imagery takes inspiration from Gucci Beauty.
Staying true to the brand's tagline – "beauty products inspired by real skin" – models don't have immaculate smiles or complexions (who does?). Instead, Superfluid champions beauty in imperfection. You'll spot chipped teeth, wrinkles and facial hair, and see skinfluencers with acne and rosacea on both the brand's website and Instagram account. They're also making strides towards being environmentally friendly and in a bid to be more green, some packaging is made from bio-based plastic (usually derived from renewable resources such as sugar cane).
The collection is causing quite a stir on social media but is it worth the hype? Intrigued, I tried six products in place of my usual beauty routine. Here's what you should buy ASAP.
If your biggest skincare gripe is excess shine or large pores (there is nothing wrong with either, of course, but they may bother some), then you'll love this moisturiser-meets-primer. It absorbs instantly and lends skin a matte finish that really lasts. The texture is quite similar to The Ordinary's High Adherence Silicone Primer, £3.90, so it's very smooth and minimises the appearance of pores after having applied makeup. It features hydrating hyaluronic acid and moisturising glycerin, though that's about it in terms of buzzy ingredients. The moisture element is there but if you want more protection against the environment, simply layer it over your favourite vitamin C face serum (and don't forget SPF afterwards).
This lip balm is the dream. It leaves lips feeling moisturised for hours after application, provides a subtle, glossy finish and smells great, not sickly (a pet hate). The red and white packaging reminds me of the sold-out Supreme x Pat McGrath lipstick – sleek and stylish.
Since TikTok's most knowledgeable skincare enthusiasts suggested ditching eye cream (especially if your skin is easily clogged), eye jellies or gels have become so popular. They hydrate the under-eye area (minimising the appearance of wrinkles temporarily) and are a lot better suited to spot-prone skin. This eye gel contains two ingredients which experts champion for treating dark circles and fine lines over time: caffeine and hyaluronic acid. While the results aren't magic (or instant), it's a steal for the amount you get in the tube and a little goes a very long way to moisturise dry skin. You can even pop it in the fridge so that the formula helps cool and de-puff under-eye bags.
Is this the new Boy Brow? Maybe! The colourless formula boasts teeny tiny transparent fibres which cling onto hairs and bulk out sparse brows, giving them a little more definition. I much prefer this to versions with pigment, which can be messy and are often not necessarily a perfect match. It's a great product to finish with after defining brows with a pencil and doesn't make hairs feel plasticky.
The picture reviews on site speak for themselves here. This blush stick (which doubles up as lip colour) glides on a cream and settles into the skin in powder form. It's buildable so you can decide on the colour intensity, and the result is a natural, believable flush.
This mascara wand is similar to the incredible L'Oréal Lash Paradise Mascara: ever so slightly hourglass in shape so that it captures even the tiniest of lashes and lifts as it volumises. It's also vegan and cruelty-free.
