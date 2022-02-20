Euphoria’s Music Supervisor Has The Coolest Job In The World – Here’s How She Got It

It's a very intense position because cuts change so much. We'll see an episode of the show and then we'll have to make sure the scene descriptions are correct and the timings are correct. But cuts are changing and evolving constantly. So I might see an episode like 10 times, and it could be different songs, different timings. Then we have to go back and get the clearances, manage the budget. So I end up watching the show when it airs like an audience member because when I'm watching the cuts, it's just a completely different experience. It's like, 'Okay, wait, this song that we cleared for 30 seconds is now two minutes and it's over the top of some pretty graphic content.'