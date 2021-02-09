KNB: It really hit me the first time Malcolm goes on one of his tirades about race. And my whole body just deflated. I thought, oh, this is just going to be Sam Levinson going off. Oh no. I wanted to see two fine ass Black people arguing because that's how it was sold to me. It's not set in quarantine, but if you're in a relationship and you've been in lockdown with your partner, you’ve probably been fighting. That's relatable. I wanted to watch a cathartic two hours of these two people digging in deep about the troubles in their relationship. That is not what we got. We got a toxic man yelling at a woman partially about their relationship but mostly just lecturing her — and us — about racism in the film industry.