Zola Wades Deep Into The Mess & Manipulation Of An Interracial Friendship

And they succeeded, but it’s hard not to think Stefani is mocking Zola — imitation isn’t a form of flattery when its goal is deception and rooted in hundreds of years of oppression. As the film progresses, the audience is let in on Stefani’s “trouble” in the form of her terribly-kept secret: she loves Black women enough to steal from their culture, but not enough to tell the one she supposedly calls a “friend” the truth. At every twist and turn of this tale, Stefani is gaslighting her way through each step, and stepping over Zola to wield her whiteness as a weapon. Sure, it’s Domingo’s X who is supposedly calling the shots (and acts as a serious aside in a sometimes-ridiculous story to remind us of the abuse, misogyny and outright danger that can happen in sex work), but it’s Stefani who holds the power over Zola (and her bumbling boyfriend Derrek, a perfectly cast Nicholas Braun). She’s the one who Zola feels like she needs to protect, even when she’s exposing her to danger. As Stefani plays the classic white woman in distress card, which people of colour have been conditioned to feel obligated to help and save, Zola consistently falls into her trap of coercion masquerading as naivety.