Everything You Need To Know About Pieces Of A Woman’s Gutting Home Birth Scene

“If we expand the field time and compress real time — for say a 14-hour labour — it became an artistic approach. Normally, you do jump cuts, to mark how time is passing, or you do a very artsy [take], like from just outside of the house. But if you want to feel it and want to be close, you don’t have [many options]. I really love that cinema, as an art form, is able to create a birth like that.”

