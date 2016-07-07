As a woman who has not had children, I have come to the conclusion that there is truly nothing more terrifying and dangerous than the process of bringing another human being into the world. (Seriously, thank you Mom. I'm not sure I was worth all that.) And that's the beauty of Call the Midwife — for every wildfire inferno in Westeros, there are countless births here in the real world that are every bit as risky and magical.



All of this to say that in addition to the hijinks of mischievous nuns hiding the cake tin from one another, and young nurses frolicking on bicycles (there is all of that), the show has more than enough drama to keep you glued to Netflix (where seasons 1 through 4 are currently available).

