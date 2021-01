Everything You Need To Know About Pieces Of A Woman’s Gutting Home Birth Scene

Seven minutes into the movie, Martha goes into labor. She’s planned for a home birth , but her midwife is attending another labor , and therefore unavailable. Another midwife (Molly Parker) arrives to help, and for the next 23 minutes, we watch Martha give birth in real time. It’s one of the most visceral depictions of birth ever committed to film (and I say this as a devoted fan of Call The Midwife ). Kirby heaves and burps as waves of nausea overtake her, and cries out in pain as the contractions force her to retreat to the bathtub in pursuit of relief. In a sequence that’s both frantic and seemingly interminable, the camera follows her, Sean, and the midwife as they weave in and out of rooms, positions, and stages of labor. When Martha finally makes it onto the bed for the final push, complications ensue. The baby’s heartbeat is erratic and slow, and the midwife has to take emergency action to get it out quickly. Eventually, Martha gives birth to a girl and we as an audience breathe a sigh of release. But those brief moments of elation are cut short. Though the midwife contacted an ambulance, the EMTs don’t arrive in time. The baby dies in Martha’s arms as suddenly as it came into the world.