In the film’s final scenes we see the veteran presenter on location in Ukraine, walking through the bombed out buildings near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Against footage of the shrubbery and vines that have overgrown the derelict houses, Sir David talks about nature’s adaptability and determination to thrive in even the most difficult of environments. And in one of his final sentences, he hammers home the fragile existence of humankind: "The living world will endure, we humans cannot presume the same." I think I speak for us all when I say that I hope Sir David Attenborough continues to create documentaries for many years to come but if A Life On Our Planet is his last film, it tells us everything we need to know. We just have to listen.