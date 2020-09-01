Gen Z Isn’t Going To Save You, But We’ll Fight For A Better World With You

But at the same time, I always have this weird anxiety about my age. The older I get, the less people will want to pay attention to me, the less important my voice becomes. Which is really weird because when I was young – I still am – but when I was younger, I would think no one would listen to me unless I’m an adult or no one would hear what I had to say. I wanted to grow up so quick just because I thought it was better. But now I’m at the point when I realise that there’s this window of youth where it’s the perfect mix of being able to use that youth but also being old enough to the point where people think you are educated, and you are worth listening to. So I think I’m in that window now, but I’m so scared because it’s so small and I think a lot of other youth organisers feel like, as soon as I hit this age, will my work still be important? Will my work still go places?