I would do it all again. I certainly will be back to the protest this week – probably not to be arrested as I want to see what happens with the 'pending' thing – and if nothing happens and it comes to doing something else more creative than sitting in the street but which is still civil disobedience, I am still happy to do that. My conscience tells me now that I need to protect the Earth, not only for my children and grandchildren but because we are seeing floods of refugees fleeing climate change already. That will increase so much, and we will start to see real problems here and all over the world. We need to have system change and that’s why I am prepared to take civil action."