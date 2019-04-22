The Stunning Photos People Are Sharing On Instagram For Earth Day

Earth Day, celebrated annually on 22nd April, feels especially important this year. It falls as Extinction Rebellion's highly effective protest against government inaction on climate change enters its second week, and within hours of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arriving in London to address the crowds gathered in central London.
"For way too long the politicians and people in power have got away with not doing anything at all to fight the climate crisis and ecological crisis," 16-year-old Thunberg told protesters at Marble Arch on Sunday evening. "But we will make sure they will not get away with it any longer." According to reports, the Novel Prize nominee was greeted by cheers of "we love you" from the crowd.
On social media today, people are sharing photos of the Earth's dazzling natural beauty, reminding us of what activists are fighting to protect for future generations. In this slideshow, we've gathered some especially stunning imagery from across the globe.