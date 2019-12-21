However, this week belongs to its big Game of Thrones-y gambit: The Witcher starring Henry Cavill as a tight-trousers wearing monster fighter. The 10-episode saga, premiering 20th December, takes viewers to The Continent, the very Westeros-like fantasy world home to warring factions and terrifying beasts. Earlier this week, Netflix debuted its impossibly odd Soundtrack — from Joshua Safran, the man who executive produced Gossip Girl — along with proven Golden Globes bait The Two Popes and the wildly titled Don't F**k With Cats. As usual, there is also some intriguing international fare (this time starring a 2000s French dreamboat).
You may not have 16 different Netflix treats coming at you this week, but there's still a lot to sift through. The streaming service isn't cutting you a break.
We’re here to help. These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.