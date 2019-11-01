November is here, and with it comes the month’s first flood of Netflix content. While The Crown’s debut may be looming ahead as the big premiere on the streaming service, there’s a lot to be excited about for today, November 1.
Out of the gate, there’s the buzzy debut of American Son, which marks Kerry Washington’s first major television role since Scandal wrapped in 2018. Then, there’s Oscar-bait The King, starring internet boyfriends Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson, now in all their armored glory as warring royals. You’ll also find a new season of one of Netflix’s most reliable blue-collar comedies, a new evolution of Queer Eye, and an international teen show that could become a dark horse breakout sensation.
Plus, Netflix already gifted us lots of tantalizing international fare earlier this week, along with a brand-new standup special. You definitely need a road map to get through all these hours of content.
We’re here to help. These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.