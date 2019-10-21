Olivia Colman may be the most-buzzed-about new face joining season three of The Crown, but the latest trailer for the Netflix series suggests she won't be the only one in the spotlight. The full look at the season ahead — appropriately accompanied by an ethereal cover of Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are A-Changin'" — warns of turmoil in the family, not just due to the shifting political climate, but also the rise of angst-ridden Prince Charles ( Josh O'Connor). While Queen Elizabeth still reigns IRL, a new generation is about to take over The Crown.
Some familiar themes from past seasons still endure: the tension between the monarchy and the British people, and the difficult relationship between Queen Elizabeth (Colman) and Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham-Carter). And while we did get a closer look at Elizabeth's son Charles' somewhat troubled childhood in season two, he steps further into the limelight this season as a grown man. Specifically, a grown man who resents his royal upbringing, and who helps deliver one of the trailer's most biting exchanges.
"If I may offer two pieces of advice: Never turn your back on true love," a voiceover tells the young royal, cutting a shot of Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles in a bathtub.
"And the second?" he replies.
"Watch out for your family," she warns ominously.
"They mean well," he counters.
"No, they don't."
Clearly, the days of The Crown's sunny green lawns and trotting corgis are behind us (although, don't worry, there are still corgis in the trailer). Instead, this season is both figuratively and literally darker than the ones of the past, and also sets us up for the highly-anticipated introduction of Princess Diana in season four.
The Crown season three arrives on Netflix November 17.
