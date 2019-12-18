If you liked La La Land and Smash, then Netflix's Soundtrack might be the next obsession for you. The musical series has assembled a lot of fresh and well-known talent. While you may not know everyone in the Soundtrack cast for their music and dance talents, that doesn't mean they won't surprise you.
"We all have our own soundtracks," reads the show's official description. "Soundtrack is a romantic musical drama that looks at the love stories connecting a diverse, disparate group of people in contemporary Los Angeles through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds." According to Playbill, the characters will lip-sync their "inner soundtrack" in each episode. So it's not exactly a typical musical series (you know, because there are so many of those).
Soundtrack's showrunner Joshua Safran is also the creator of Quantico, and the afore-mentioned Smash. He was also an executive producer on Gossip Girl. So you know he knows how to bring the drama.
The series also features actress and singer-songwriter Christina Milian, as well as Broadway performers Robbie Fairchild (who can be seen this December as Munkustrap in Cats) and Kyle Riabko. But as for the main cast, here are the performers who will be singing and dancing their way into your homes on Soundtrack.