Jenna Dewan's Musical Series Is Heading To Netflix

Netflix has officially stepped up.
According to Deadline, Netflix has ordered Jenna Dewan's musical dramedy Mixtape to series, adding the show to a long list of those saved by the streaming platform.
Originally developed at Fox, the series is described by Deadline as "a romantic musical drama that looks at the love stories connecting a diverse, disparate group of people in contemporary Los Angeles through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds."
Is it too soon to call Mixtape "west coast Smash?" Creator Josh Safran also acted as showrunner on the Broadway-set musical series, which starred Debra Messing, Katherine McPhee, and a slew of other names theater geeks could weep over.
"It has been hard to keep this secret! How lucky to have something so unlikely as this happen. Never in my wildest dreams," Safran wrote on Twitter once the news broke. "(Also: there is nothing quite like making a episodic musical. I have missed it so much.)"
Dewan, who shot to fame with her starring role in dance drama Step Up, certainly has the moves to star in a musical dramedy. The Supergirl actress also hosts Jennifer Lopez's series World of Dance.
Mixtape also stars Revenge's Madeline Stowe and La La Land actress Callie Hernandez.
Netflix has a reputation for saving series right before extinction. Prior to picking up Mixtape, the service did the same with The CW's project Insatiable. Netflix also swooped up The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt after NBC passed on making the Tina Fey series. In addition, Netflix has also given new seasons to canceled shows like Lucifer, Arrested Development, and The Killing — much to the joy of grateful fans.
Hmm... is it too late for more Smash, Netflix? Because umm, Mixtape sounds great, but I would be even more here for a musical dramedy two-fer.
