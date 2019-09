Imagine being given the chance to lead production on a potential hit series for a major network in Hollywood. You write a story (based on your own life experiences!), create characters and narrative arcs, attract an A-list cast, and then receive spectacular viewership. The show becomes a success, gathering loyal viewership in its first season — all because of you, a talented showrunner who wrote and worked relentlessly. Now imagine all of that disappearing at a moment's notice for no foreseeable or anticipated reason. You're off the show. The show fizzles out because the heart of the series has been ripped out with no explanation. Oh, did I mention you are a woman in this scenario? A qualified and talented woman who is replaced by a man ? That is exactly what happened to Theresa Rebeck, creator of NBC's short-lived musical series, Smash. In an excerpt for Entertainment Weekly from her powerful personal essay titled "What Came Next," Rebeck explains her experiences with sexism in her industry, which started in the writing room and followed her to the pinnacle of her success, and then right down to her lowest low, following her sudden departure from the show.