Rent, the only musical soundtrack you had to hide from your parents in high school, turns 10 today. Well, the movie adaptation does. Musical movie adaptations fill Broadway nerds with a mixture of excitement and trepidation that rival Stars Wars superfans. Will the most important song be included? Will the leads actually be able to sing (not at all a given)? Will it be a horrifying mess that insults the source material, like A Chorus Line, or an impressive Oscar-winning feat, like Chicago?
Though it would be great to think teens and thirtysomethings' love for the music and lyrics of Jonathan Larson kicked off a decade packed with movie musical adaptations, the boom can probably be traced to High School Musical, which came out two months later. Still, it's interesting to see which musicals made the triumphant leap from the Great White Way to the box office, and which ones fell, like an actor in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark. Check it all out in the slides, ahead, and remember to crank "La Vie Boheme."
