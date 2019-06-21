If You’re A Cancer, Date These Signs

In astrology, Cancer season begins today! The fourth sign of the zodiac is in tune with their emotions, loves the comforts of home, and is an intensely loyal friend and partner. Cancerians are all about romance rather than casual relationships — but who has what it takes to make it work with this unique sign? We talked to astrologer Constance Stellas, author of Sex Signs: Your Perfect Match Is In The Stars and The Little Book Of Self-Care For Cancer: Simple Ways To Refresh And Restore — According To The Stars, to find out.
Before we get into things, keep in mind that to truly determine compatibility, you need to look at both people’s entire charts — particularly their moon, Venus, and Mars signs. If your sun signs aren't compatible with your crush's, you might actually be a wonderful astrological fit if your moon, Venus, and Mars are in harmony. And of course, an individual relationship can still thrive, even if it defies the stars.
Cancer and Pisces compatibility
Cancer is a water sign, and Cancerians have a lot in common with Pisces, Scorpios, and of course, other Cancerians. However, water signs can be very emotional. Which means that two water signs together can mean drama. As Stellas puts it, “sometimes it's too much water.” Pisces, in particular, is "a little too vague" for a Cancerian.
Cancer and Scorpio compatibility
Scorpio, on the other hand, is "a little too intense" for Cancerians. However, they might make for a hot match in the short-term, and their different natures mean that BDSM might be fun (with Scorpio as the dominant partner, of course).
Cancer and Cancer compatibility
As for Cancerians dating other Cancerians, “getting off the couch may never happen," Stellas says. "The couch is good, but there are other things in life.” While these signs might connect in the short term, to make it in the long-term, they’ll need to put in some work.
Cancer and Taurus compatibility
In fact, Cancerians are a better fit with the earth signs, which ground their watery nature. “The earth signs are a compatible match because their signs are in the here and now, and they can root Cancerians,” Stellas says. “Earth signs tend to be focused on the practical, and water nourishes them and brings out their softer side.” Fellow homebody Taurus is a particularly good fit.
Cancer and Capricorn compatibility
Practical Capricorn is another good match. These signs are opposites on the zodiac, however, sometimes, opposites attract. Capricorns make Cancerians feel secure, while Cancerians make Capricorns feel nurtured.
Cancer and Virgo compatibility
Cancer and Libra compatibility
Cancer and Gemini compatibility
Similarly, Cancer and Gemini can make it work in the short term. Dating charming, experimental Gemini might be fun for a Cancerian at first, but eventually, Cancerians will want more stability.
Cancer and Aquarius compatibility
Aquarius "is too out-there," for Cancerians, Stellas explains. “Aquarius is a very mental sign, and Cancerians are very feeling.” Cancerians also don’t take well to Aquarius’ hot-and-cold nature. “Aquarius have a strange on/off switch: when they’re on, that’s fine, but when their circuits are down, they’re off,” Stellas explains. “A Cancerian would take this personally: Oh, you don’t like me anymore?”
Cancer and Aries compatibility
Fire signs are also usually not a good match. “Fire signs will either make Cancerian blood boil, or Cancerians will put out the fire and rain on the parade,” Stellas explains. Aries, in particular, is too aggressive for Cancerians.
Cancer and Sagittarius compatibility
Sagittarius is too fast-moving for Cancerians: Sagittariuses love quickies and adventure, while Cancerians want lots of foreplay and a sense of security. A fling might work, rarely. But flighty Sagittarius and homebody Cancerians just don't mesh.
Cancer and Leo compatibility
Cancerians might enjoy a fling with Leo: Leos love receiving attention, and Cancerians will happily give attention to their loved ones. But when it comes down to it, Leo is still a fire sign. “Unless there’s a heavy fire element in a Cancerian’s chart, fire signs are too much on the go and hasty for a Cancerian,” Stellas says.
