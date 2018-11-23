As for fire signs in 2019? "It’s a great year to be creative and express yourself, and you should feel confident about sharing your gifts with the world," said Ruby. "For Aries, it truly is a year to expand your mind, travel, and absorb new teachings. For love, maybe you’ll have a holiday romance; for career, you might take on a new course of study to gain a new qualification. As for your family and friends, why not book a villa or group holiday to solidify those bonds? When it comes to personal development, it’s time to dive into your cultural studies."