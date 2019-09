Kourtney Kardashian's New Lifestyle Website Poosh Is Officially Up & Running

According to the collage of photos on Poosh's official Instagram account , Poosh "isn't a monologue. It's a dialogue." Though that suggests that Poosh may offer a platform for users to interface — with one another, the brand, and Kourtney Kardashian herself — it's too vague to actually explain anything about what Poosh actually is. While Instagram posts from Poosh aren't all that helpful in letting us know what it is, a source did supposedly tell Radar Online last week , "Kourtney’s line is going to cover everything, basically. Everything that you see in that photo, aside from Kourtney and the Apple laptop, is part of her line. She is launching Poosh as a beauty brand, but also a lifestyle brand . So that means that the tea set, as well as the colognes on the shelf and even the towels are going to be included in her brand."