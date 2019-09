But if the Mean Girl has always lurked on the margins, the ‘90s were her heyday. The boom of teen movies that was kicked off with Heathers in 1989 (featuring legendary Mean Girls Heather Chandler and Heather Duke, played by Kim Walker and Shannen Doherty, respectively), would go on to birth such memorable characters as Darla Marks (Parker Posey, 1993’s Dazed and Confused), Nancy Downs (Fairuza Bank, 1996’s The Craft ), Katherine Merteuil (Sarah Michelle Geller, 1999’s Cruel Intentions), Taylor Vaughn (Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, 1999’s She’s All That), and finally, on the tail end, Regina George (Rachel McAdams, 2003’s Mean Girls), who owes more than just her slo-mo hallway strut to Courtney Alice Shayne.