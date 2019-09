Game of Thrones Is Teasing A Cersei Lannister & Daenerys Targaryen Connection In New Season 8 Picture

We have so many questions. Why is she wearing Dany's hair? Why is she anywhere near Dany's wigs? Does this means that Cersei and Dany will be back in close proximity again? Considering how things went the last time, we're assuming their next meeting will involve fire, blood, and the Golden Company. Cersei is playing a very dangerous game by betraying Daenerys, who has two dragons, armies of Dothraki and Unsullied warriors, and whatever's left of the Greyjoy fleet.