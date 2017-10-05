Game of Thrones Is Teasing A Cersei Lannister & Daenerys Targaryen Connection In New Season 8 Picture
There's a void in our souls that only Game of Thrones can fill. While we might be waiting until 2019 for new episodes, we stay sated with the crumbs of news coming out of season eight. The final season of the drama and dragon show is currently in production, meaning we're treated to photos of the cast on set.
And these photos, well, they could be a total bombshell.
Queen Cersei Lannister, Ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, played by Lena Headey, posted a photo of herself on her Instagram wearing Dany's hair. Yes, that Dany, or Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, First of Her Name (Emilia Clarke). Headey is smiling, something we've never seen Cersei do. Other than her smirk as she watched the Sept of Baelor blow up into green fireworks, naturally drinking a celebratory glass of wine.
We have so many questions. Why is she wearing Dany's hair? Why is she anywhere near Dany's wigs? Does this means that Cersei and Dany will be back in close proximity again? Considering how things went the last time, we're assuming their next meeting will involve fire, blood, and the Golden Company. Cersei is playing a very dangerous game by betraying Daenerys, who has two dragons, armies of Dothraki and Unsullied warriors, and whatever's left of the Greyjoy fleet.
Still, we like Cersei's pixie cut. It suits her and her new Gareth Pugh wardrobe very well (maybe she's been shopping with Euron Greyjoy?). And one thing is for sure: Game of Thrones does not style characters' hair without an immense amount of forethought. When it comes to this show, their hair really is full of secrets.
