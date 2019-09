All that changes when, during a subway mugging, Natalie hits her head on a metal column. When she wakes up, she’s in what she amusingly refers to as the “William Sonoma” of hospitals, with a hot doctor calling her “lovely.” In other words, she’s landed in the rom-com version of her life, where hot billionaires like Blake (Liam Hemsworth) not only look her in the eye, but truly desire her for the “beguiling” woman she is, and gay best friends like Donny (Brandon Scott Jones) don’t have anything else to do but randomly appear whenever needed. The only problem is, rom-com world applies to everyone — even Josh, whose own meet-cute with swimsuit model and yoga ambassador Isabella ( Priyanka Chopra ) threatens to get serious just as Natalie realises she may have made a big mistake in discounting him.